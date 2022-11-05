Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 2,531 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Stride were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stride by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Stride by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Stride by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.24. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Stride had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $455.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Stride from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stride from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

