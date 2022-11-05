Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 45,299 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 45,299 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTZ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 273.9% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 72,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 53,103 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 35.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 127,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 33,026 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BTZ opened at $10.14 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $15.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

