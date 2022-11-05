Lear Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lear in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.21. The consensus estimate for Lear’s current full-year earnings is $8.29 per share.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lear from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.54.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $136.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.49 and its 200 day moving average is $134.12. Lear has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $195.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Lear by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 25.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $924,582.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,811 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 18,429 shares of company stock worth $2,531,653 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Lear’s payout ratio is 79.79%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

