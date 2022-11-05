Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 12,987 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. SWS Partners bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $18.32. 39,458,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,049,932. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.