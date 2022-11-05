Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 325 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,655,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,596,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,655,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,596,926.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,242 shares of company stock valued at $8,406,008. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 2.4 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

ABC traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.64. 2,719,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.20. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $113.68 and a 1 year high of $167.29.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.89%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

