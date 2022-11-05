Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 405 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,257 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after acquiring an additional 188,518 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,109,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208,597. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.67. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $116.69.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

