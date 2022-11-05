Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Rating) by 536.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,577 shares during the period. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGRO. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 206.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

BATS:IGRO traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.08. The stock had a trading volume of 30,861 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average of $56.82. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $62.69.

