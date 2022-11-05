Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 143 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 507,032 shares of company stock worth $170,502,407. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $357.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,004,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,099. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $365.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $325.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.94.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

