Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 369 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 130.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,402,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,810. The company has a market capitalization of $143.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $274.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.79.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.79.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.