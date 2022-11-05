Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 494 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,527,226,000 after buying an additional 529,855 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,443,518,000 after buying an additional 1,405,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,545,999,000 after buying an additional 68,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,660,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,672,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642,955. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.22. The firm has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $79.44 and a one year high of $124.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

