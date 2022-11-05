Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 77 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,606 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,597,558,000 after purchasing an additional 555,107 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,817,044,000 after purchasing an additional 225,605 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,171,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,255,791,000 after purchasing an additional 131,481 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

V traded up $2.23 on Friday, reaching $196.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,680,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,579,739. The company has a market cap of $372.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

