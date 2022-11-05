Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 834 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.7% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 388,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,358,000 after acquiring an additional 65,318 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,722 shares of company stock worth $42,037,379 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.85.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $2.41 on Friday, hitting $134.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,555,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,888,293. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $320.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

