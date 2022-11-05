Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Progressive by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,478 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,159 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,243,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Progressive by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,350,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,915,000 after acquiring an additional 854,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.62. 2,818,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.20. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.66 and a 52-week high of $130.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

Several analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,688 shares of company stock worth $9,889,739. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.