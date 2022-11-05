Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.20.

LEGN stock opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.17 and a beta of -0.19. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 78.0% in the first quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 997,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,257,000 after purchasing an additional 437,208 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

