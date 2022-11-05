LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPL. Morgan Stanley raised LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on LG Display in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. LG Display has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $10.78.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.86%. Analysts predict that LG Display will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LG Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,739,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in LG Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LG Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in LG Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in LG Display by 30.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 27,447 shares in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

