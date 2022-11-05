Lido wstETH Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Lido wstETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,802.02 or 0.08475909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lido wstETH has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Lido wstETH has a market cap of $948.41 million and $20,367.00 worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,671.73 or 0.31355618 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012246 BTC.

Lido wstETH Token Profile

Lido wstETH’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido wstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido wstETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido wstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

