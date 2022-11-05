LINK (LN) Price Up 16.2% Over Last Week

LINK (LN) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. In the last week, LINK has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. LINK has a total market cap of $217.10 million and approximately $310,522.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINK coin can currently be bought for approximately $36.34 or 0.00170856 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,643.56 or 0.31185470 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012182 BTC.

About LINK

LINK launched on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,345,959 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,606 coins. LINK’s official website is blockchain.line.me. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/lineblockchain.

Buying and Selling LINK

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

