Liquity Price Reaches $0.78 on Exchanges (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Liquity token can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00003672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $64.77 million and $672,709.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,672,243 tokens. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

