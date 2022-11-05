Liquity Reaches Market Cap of $65.43 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Liquity token can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00003713 BTC on exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $65.43 million and $890,724.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Liquity has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,669,557 tokens. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

