Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

LYV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Macquarie raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.00.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 7.5 %

LYV stock opened at $70.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $67.53 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.44 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.09.

Insider Activity

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. The company’s revenue was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $7,227,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,711,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,886,556.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,500 shares of company stock worth $26,690,610 over the last 90 days. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.