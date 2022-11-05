Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Antonetti Capital Management LLC

Antonetti Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 187.6% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.67.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $481.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,429. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $426.28 and its 200 day moving average is $427.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $328.20 and a twelve month high of $491.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

