LooksRare (LOOKS) Market Cap Reaches $111.42 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001113 BTC on major exchanges. LooksRare has a total market cap of $111.42 million and $11.28 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LooksRare

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

