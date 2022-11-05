Loop Energy (OTC:LPENF) Price Target Lowered to C$2.50 at Raymond James

Loop Energy (OTC:LPENF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Loop Energy Trading Down 1.7 %
OTC:LPENF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,074. Loop Energy has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $2.25.
About Loop Energy
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Loop Energy (LPENF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Loop Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.