Loop Energy (OTC:LPENF) Price Target Lowered to C$2.50 at Raymond James

Loop Energy (OTC:LPENF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Loop Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

OTC:LPENF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,074. Loop Energy has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $2.25.

About Loop Energy

Loop Energy Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies hydrogen fuel cells to vehicle and power generation system manufacturers worldwide. The company offers its fuel cell systems for the electrification of light commercial vehicles, transit buses, and medium and heavy-duty trucks. Loop Energy Inc was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

