Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.56

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.56 and traded as high as C$9.90. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$9.79, with a volume of 84,386 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LUG. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Lundin Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.97.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold Trading Up 9.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.64.

Lundin Gold Dividend Announcement

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$226.95 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 0.7699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lundin Gold news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. bought 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.77 per share, with a total value of C$1,928,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 401,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,515,125.90. In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein bought 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,835 shares in the company, valued at C$5,624,016. Also, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. bought 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.77 per share, with a total value of C$1,928,498.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 401,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,515,125.90. In the last three months, insiders have bought 479,935 shares of company stock worth $4,226,837.

About Lundin Gold

(Get Rating)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.