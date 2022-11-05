Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Raises Dividend to $0.61 Per Share

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.613 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Magna International Price Performance

TSE:MG opened at C$76.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$22.04 billion and a PE ratio of 24.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$75.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. Magna International has a 12 month low of C$63.55 and a 12 month high of C$113.00.

Get Magna International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Magna International to C$79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Magna International to C$62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$78.70.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.