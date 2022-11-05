Maiar DEX (MEX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $362.41 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $362.41 million and approximately $265,297.00 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,305.89 or 0.99992764 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007845 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019318 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00038014 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00049291 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000404 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00022521 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004654 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00251770 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00005827 USD and is up 2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $183,766.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.