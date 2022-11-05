Maker (MKR) Reaches One Day Volume of $25.39 Million

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. In the last week, Maker has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Maker token can now be bought for approximately $892.59 or 0.04202284 BTC on major exchanges. Maker has a market capitalization of $872.63 million and $25.39 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker Token Profile

Maker’s launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

