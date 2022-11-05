Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Stock Price Up 5.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) traded up 5.9% during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $32.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Marathon Oil traded as high as $31.56 and last traded at $31.51. 198,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,832,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRO. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.69.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marathon Oil Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 45.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 46,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 10.8% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 46.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

