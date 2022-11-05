Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.71.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

MPC opened at $117.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $120.98.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 23.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,765,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,570,939,000 after buying an additional 371,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,202,000 after buying an additional 2,244,421 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after buying an additional 1,878,976 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,844,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,065,000 after buying an additional 98,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,856,000 after buying an additional 335,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

