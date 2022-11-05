Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MRVI. Bank of America lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.33.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVI traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,737,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,548. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.11. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $242.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.91 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 74.03% and a net margin of 26.29%. Analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 41.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,691,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,556,000 after buying an additional 3,726,068 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 105.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,269,000 after buying an additional 961,800 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 69.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,234,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,590,000 after buying an additional 918,958 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $30,902,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 147.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,237,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,147,000 after buying an additional 737,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

