Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCS. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Marcus from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marcus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marcus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Marcus Price Performance

NYSE:MCS opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48. The company has a market cap of $473.52 million, a P/E ratio of 374.50 and a beta of 1.54. Marcus has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $22.32.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $198.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.66 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 0.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marcus will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 24.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marcus in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Marcus by 20.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Marcus by 15.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marcus in the first quarter valued at $127,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

Featured Articles

