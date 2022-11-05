Marietta Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.4% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.94.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $357.41. 3,004,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,099. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $325.50 and a 200 day moving average of $314.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $365.88. The company has a market cap of $339.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 507,032 shares of company stock valued at $170,502,407. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

