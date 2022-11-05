Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 163,129 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 163,129 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 91.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 21,669 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $184,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE F traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.51. 61,489,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,655,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.42. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.