Marietta Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,561 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on NVIDIA to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $7.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.56. 61,257,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,092,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

