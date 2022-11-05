Marietta Wealth Management LLC Makes New $859,000 Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFUV. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DFUV traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,013. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.43.

