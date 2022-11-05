Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,116 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,505 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the software company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Adobe by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,547 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,188 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $285.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,738,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,330. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.96 and its 200-day moving average is $372.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

