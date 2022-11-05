Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,192 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,480 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $7.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.86. 20,194,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,570,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.78. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

