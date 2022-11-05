Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17,900 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCQ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,753,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,379. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $21.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.21.

