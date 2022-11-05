Marietta Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VV. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.62. 904,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,232. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.42. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

