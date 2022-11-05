Marietta Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.6% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $5.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $538.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,513,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,396. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.00 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

