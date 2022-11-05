Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,157 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Marriott International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Marriott International stock opened at $148.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.09. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

