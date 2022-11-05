Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of MAXR stock traded up $2.22 on Friday, reaching $22.74. 930,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $40.48.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.89 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 2.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,407,000 after purchasing an additional 434,992 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 58.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,965,000 after purchasing an additional 431,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,228,000 after purchasing an additional 424,367 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 67.8% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 859,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 347,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 51.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 963,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,001,000 after buying an additional 328,446 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

