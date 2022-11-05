Mdex (MDX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.51 Million

Mdex (MDX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 5th. Mdex has a market cap of $105.02 million and approximately $13.51 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mdex has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000530 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,689.10 or 0.31371127 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012252 BTC.

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,212,768 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

