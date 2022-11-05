Medifast (NYSE:MED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.61-$13.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion. Medifast also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.61-13.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MED. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medifast in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson cut shares of Medifast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Medifast from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Medifast Price Performance

Shares of MED traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.64. The stock had a trading volume of 382,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,356. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Medifast has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $235.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Medifast Announces Dividend

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.59. Medifast had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 87.11%. The business had revenue of $453.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 49.73%.

Insider Transactions at Medifast

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 3,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.54 per share, with a total value of $498,567.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $498,567.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medifast

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 11,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Further Reading

