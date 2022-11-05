Medifast (NYSE:MED) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.61-13.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51-1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion. Medifast also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.61-$13.05 EPS.

Medifast Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MED traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.64. 382,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.56. Medifast has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $235.71.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $453.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. Medifast had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 87.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Medifast will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 49.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medifast in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Medifast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Medifast from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 3,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.54 per share, with a total value of $498,567.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,567.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Medifast by 437.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Medifast by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Medifast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Medifast by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Medifast by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

