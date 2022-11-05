Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Price Target Raised to €9.00

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from €8.20 ($8.20) to €9.00 ($9.00) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MDIBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €9.00 ($9.00) to €9.60 ($9.60) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €11.80 ($11.80) to €10.80 ($10.80) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario alerts:

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of MDIBY opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84.

About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.