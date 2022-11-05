Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,717 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,071 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 80.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 64,452 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 28,657 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 10.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.3% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth $425,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cigna Price Performance

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,857,541 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $322.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,230,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $98.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $328.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $294.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.75.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

