Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 431.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.24.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $418.32. The company had a trading volume of 525,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,554. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $409.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $451.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

