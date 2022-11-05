Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 56,428 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 56,428 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $11,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology Trading Up 5.0 %
NASDAQ MU traded up $2.68 on Friday, reaching $56.16. The stock had a trading volume of 18,882,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,582,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.45.
Micron Technology Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.52.
Micron Technology Profile
Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.
