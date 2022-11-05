Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 91,526 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,526 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $40,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $2.12 on Friday, reaching $57.04. 18,889,381 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.65.

